TODAY
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: 903-736-8431.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
TUESDAY
Longview Beekeepers Club, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Gregg County Extension, 405 E. Marshall Ave., Longview. Len McBride speaking on bee vacuum design and bee removals. Please bring your favorite sides, condiments, drinks and desserts to accompany pulled pork that will be provided. Information: 903-753-3599.
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
Arabella of Longview, 1133 E. Hawkins Parkway in Longview, is hosting a “National Night Out” event for police officers and first responders from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. There will be food such as chili dogs and chicken spaghetti and live music. For more information about Arabella of Longview, visit: https://www.civitasseniorliving.com/arabella-of-longview/.
WEDNESDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
SUNDAY
The 55th Annual Grubbs Reunion, Sunday at Golden Corral in Marshall on Highway 59 South before I-20. Lunch will be at 1 p.m. In the event Golden Corral is closed on Oct. 9 due to remodeling, the reunion will be held at Jucy’s Hamburgers, 2003 Victory Drive in Marshall.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Amy Carter