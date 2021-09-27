TODAY
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: (903) 736-8431.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church,3505 Elmira Drive, Longview, will host grief share sessions beginning at 4 p.m. today for anyone experiencing recent or previous losses or those wanting to offer support to others during the grieving process. The sessions, led by church member Dr. Barbara Modisette, are free and open to anyone interested in attending. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call the church at (903) 759-2069, Modisette at (903) 738-4377 or Paula Hayes at (903) 235-4537.
TUESDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
WEDNESDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
THURSDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Thursday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
FRIDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
SATURDAY
Regard4Life adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at Petsmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com.
Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Libby Flahie