Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-9 3 ♥-A K 7 5 3 ♦-5 3 ♣-K J 6 4

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♣ Pass 1♥ Pass

1♠ Pass ?

What call would you make?

A — This hand is not quite good enough to force to game. Bid 3♣, invitational.

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-9 8 3 ♥-A 10 9 6 4 3 ♦-8 7 ♣-K 6

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

2♥ Pass 2NT Pass

What call would you make?

A — Partner has asked minimum or maximum. This hand is a minimum. Do not show the club feature, just bid 3♥.

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 10 7 5 ♥-Q 10 5 3 ♦-8 ♣-K 8 7 4

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

2♦ Dbl Pass ?

What call would you make?

A — Bidding 3♦ to let partner pick the major is tempting, but this hand is not good enough. Bid 2♠, preparing to bid hearts if you get another chance.

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 10 9 8 6 3 ♥-A 8 7 5 ♦-J 8 ♣-9

Partner, as dealer, passes, and so does right-hand opponent. What call would you make?

A — Your side does not have a game, but your opponents might. Make it harder for them to bid it by opening 2♠.

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South,you hold:

♠-Q 8 7 4 ♥-A Q 7 6 4 ♦-9 ♣-A Q 6

Right-hand opponent opens 1D. What is your plan?

A — Doubling and bidding hearts later shows a big heart hand, not support for the other suits. Bid 1♥, planning to double later if they persist in diamonds.

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-7 ♥-A K 7 6 4 ♦-8 7 6 5 3 2 ♣-8

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1♣ Pass 1♠ ?

What call would you make?

A — Bid 2NT, showing a weak distributional hand with the unbid suits. Perfect.