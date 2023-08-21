Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-9 3 ♥-A K 7 5 3 ♦-5 3 ♣-K J 6 4
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♣ Pass 1♥ Pass
1♠ Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — This hand is not quite good enough to force to game. Bid 3♣, invitational.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-9 8 3 ♥-A 10 9 6 4 3 ♦-8 7 ♣-K 6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
2♥ Pass 2NT Pass
What call would you make?
A — Partner has asked minimum or maximum. This hand is a minimum. Do not show the club feature, just bid 3♥.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 10 7 5 ♥-Q 10 5 3 ♦-8 ♣-K 8 7 4
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
2♦ Dbl Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — Bidding 3♦ to let partner pick the major is tempting, but this hand is not good enough. Bid 2♠, preparing to bid hearts if you get another chance.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 10 9 8 6 3 ♥-A 8 7 5 ♦-J 8 ♣-9
Partner, as dealer, passes, and so does right-hand opponent. What call would you make?
A — Your side does not have a game, but your opponents might. Make it harder for them to bid it by opening 2♠.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South,you hold:
♠-Q 8 7 4 ♥-A Q 7 6 4 ♦-9 ♣-A Q 6
Right-hand opponent opens 1D. What is your plan?
A — Doubling and bidding hearts later shows a big heart hand, not support for the other suits. Bid 1♥, planning to double later if they persist in diamonds.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-7 ♥-A K 7 6 4 ♦-8 7 6 5 3 2 ♣-8
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♣ Pass 1♠ ?
What call would you make?
A — Bid 2NT, showing a weak distributional hand with the unbid suits. Perfect.