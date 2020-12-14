Down stream of the spillway at Lake Gladewater, Kaleb Dunahoe spent a cool Monday morning with three fishing lines in the water in hope of snagging a catfish.
"It’s a pretty day out. The water is up, so I came out here to catch some fish," said Dunahoe, a lifelong Gladewater resident. "I’m sure they are going to be biting."
Catfish, crappie or whatever bites will satisfy Dunahoe who says he has been fishing since he was a kid but has been doing so much more this past year.
Sunday’s rainfall filled up the lake and water began to fall over the spillway. In an area where the water calmed down after flowing from the spillway, Dunahoe said bigger fish can often be found.
"A lot of the bigger fish move in this way after the little fish get pushed down here where the water calms down because of the rain yesterday," he said.
Dunahoe said the City of Gladewater has been working to clean up the area east of the lake’s spillway recently.
"It used to be littered with beer cans and all kinds of trash back here, but they have cleaned it up pretty good," he said.
Lake Gladewater is a 6,950 acre-foot spring-fed lake that was constructed in 1952, according to the City of Gladewater. The lake is home to largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, bluegill and redear sunfish, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.