AUSTIN — A Texas House investigative panel took the historic step of recommending Attorney General Ken Paxton be impeached.
The attorney general is the state’s top law enforcement officer and is elected every four years. Paxton won reelection in 2022 and is currently serving his third term in office.
What exactly are the responsibilities of a state attorney general?
“It really is a unique position in American politics in the way that it covers so much ground,” said Paul Nolette, a Marquette University political scientist who studies the politics and policies of state attorneys general. “The AG office does a lot of day-to-day work that doesn’t get big attention, but it’s important for particular industries, particular companies and for consumers.”
The attorney general has three core duties, according to the agency’s website.
—Defend the laws and the constitution of the state
—Represent the state in litigation
—Approve public bond issues
Paxton is Texas’ 51st attorney general. The office can be a springboard to seeking higher office — either in Texas or nationally. Past attorneys general include Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. GOP Sen. John Cornyn.
Other responsibilities include issuing legal opinions whenever they are requested by the governor, state agency leaders or other officials. The opinions are nonbinding and don’t have the weight of law.
Paxton is also in charge of administering and interpreting the Texas Public Information Act, which guarantees the public’s right to government records — even if those records are stored on personal devices or online accounts of public officials.
The Legislature determines how much money to give to the agency every two years when it passes the state’s budget.
“The Texas Legislature has always had oversight over the attorney general’s office in terms of budget, hearings and making decisions with regard to whether it’s going to fund certain litigation,” said Linda Eads, a professor at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law and a former deputy attorney general for litigation for the state of Texas under Cornyn.
Paxton, however, has expanded his role from what past attorneys general have done by consistently filing lawsuits against the Biden administration and the federal government. Such lawsuits have been over Biden signing the 2022 federal government funding package, the legislation that passed out of the U.S. House to fund federal programs for the remainder of the fiscal year, guidance over emergency abortions and a federal rule that would have outlawed LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care.
He also filed the heavily criticized lawsuit that sought to throw out election results in four key battleground states in the 2020 presidential election. The lawsuit was later dismissed after the court said Texas lacked standing to pursue the case.
“As a result, the Texas attorney general is on the political firing line every week because they’re the ones who are defending the state’s and the constitution from either other states or from the federal government,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston.
