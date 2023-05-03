This is the time of year that I can easily tell the difference between grassy weeds and the intended grass for my lawn. If it’s green it must be a weed because my Bermuda lawn is brown and dormant right now. Even my St. Augustine lawn is mostly brown with a little green close to the soil surface. Unfortunately, I have several cool season grassy weeds, although not all are actual grass.
Let’s start with Poa annua, annual bluegrass. In my opinion it makes a cute little pom-pom of bright green grass right in the midst of my perfectly brown lawn. If I didn’t know that it will soon make hundreds of seeds and grow a root system that will tear up my lawn if I pull it, I’d let it grow. But it does! It will soon spread and take over my good grass, and then when summer comes it dies out and makes brown areas in my lawn. So, I pull mine up when it’s small.
Rescuegrass is another grassy weed that grows in my lawn. The leaf blades are longer and wider. It has a similar growing habit but looks straggly to me. Again, it’s bright green in the middle of my brown dormant lawn. Both Rescuegrass and Poa are annual cool season grasses. That means they grow from seeds each year. In the fall I use a pre-emergent herbicide to prevent germination of all those seeds. Pre-emergent herbicides create a barrier below the surface so sprouting seeds cannot push their way up. Grassburs and crabgrass are also controlled with a fall application of a pre-emergent herbicide.
Even though I take care of my lawn, fertilize, water, and mow often, I still have some weeds! Wild onions and crow poison are two more grass-like weeds growing in my lawn. They look alike but crow poison doesn’t have the distinctive onion smell of the wild onions. I actually like crow poison with its small white flowers. Small butterflies, bees and flies also like the flowers. It’s one weed that I don’t mind having a few in my lawn. Both of these grow from bulbs which make them difficult to dig out and impossible to pull. If I wanted I could controlled them in my Bermuda lawn with a broadleaf weed killer containing 2,4-D. Always read the labels of any chemical carefully before using on your lawn.
This time of year is a good time to evaluate the healthiness of your lawn. The healthier your lawn, the fewer weeds you’ll have. Pull the weeds you have when they’re small and when the soil is moist from rain. Soon our lawns will green up and we won’t be able to distinguish the weeds from good grass.