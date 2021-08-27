Vaccine excuses
Houston Chronicle
Rash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurological disorders and potentially severe hepatitis requiring hospitalization.
No, these are not symptoms associated with any coronavirus vaccine.
They are symptoms associated with ivermectin toxicity, a condition that Americans in some parts are developing in alarming numbers because they chose to treat their COVID-19 symptoms with a livestock deworming medication rather than get a vaccine that could have prevented the symptoms in the first place.
The Texas Poison Center Network said Tuesday it took 55 calls about ivermectin exposure in the past month — more than it got all of last year.
On Monday, the FDA announced that the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had earned full authorization for people 16 and older.
This news should be a game-changer for all the vaccine holdouts out there whose hesitancy has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with fear and uncertainty about a vaccine that had, before this week, only received emergency authorization.
Certainly, some who merely used the lack of full approval as an excuse to trash all vaccines under the banner of tyranny or microchip conspiracies will now move the goalpost with the hustle of a football grounds crew preparing for an upcoming season. They’ll conjure up some reason to scare people and keep the culture wars profitable.
But for everybody else, this is a turning point.
Now we all know. No more dragging feet. The Pfizer vaccine has just gotten the same approval earned by vaccines routinely mandated for schoolchildren to prevent polio, tetanus and measles.
The scientists have done their due diligence, and now it’s time for the rest of us to act, if we haven’t already.
And it’s time for the private sector and government agencies at all levels to do their part and mandate the approved vaccine for employees. That includes educators, many of whom are teaching our children younger than age 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated at all.
Each time someone pushes through their hesitation and fear to get a shot, their community gets a bit safer.
The only way out of this pandemic, the only way to keep the virus from mutating and spreading, is for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Pfizer’s approval means holdouts can get their long-delayed shots, with a comforting dose of piece of mind.
Democrats are back
Dallas Morning News
We wish it hadn’t taken this long, but we welcome the return of Democratic state representatives who fled Texas last month to block Republicans’ controversial voting legislation. Their presence in Austin reestablishes a quorum that will allow debate to proceed.
We hope the final outcome focuses on reasonable policies worked out through the normal legislative process.
The current voting legislation retains core provisions of the regular-session bill that we support as common-sense measures, including harsher penalties for voter harvesting and a ban on election officials sending mail-in ballot applications to voters who haven’t solicited them.
But several issues remain that need to be fixed. One is the requirement that voters applying for a mail-in ballot provide their driver’s license or a partial Social Security number, and that this number match the ID on the person’s voter registration.
The Senate version of the bill requires a person who drives three or more voters to cast ballots curbside to fill out a form with the driver’s name and address. The form would be sent to the secretary of state. We all need to recognize that there are bad actors who take advantage of elderly and disabled voters, but this provision would do more harm than good by potentially scaring away good Samaritans whose only assistance is driving voters to the curb.
Despite a lack of evidence of widespread voter fraud, Gov. Greg Abbott has elevated election integrity as a priority, and with a GOP majority in the state Capitol, it appears inevitable that some form of voting legislation will pass. That is why Texans are better served now that their Democratic representatives are here to improve the legislation rather than playing politics in Washington, D.C.
Democrats were wrong to abandon their posts, but Republicans did themselves no favors with their underhanded plays during earlier debates. We call on our lawmakers to put the rancor of the past few months behind them and work on a compromise. This Texas melodrama has dragged on for too long.