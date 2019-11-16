Not only does your roof need to withstand the elements over the years, it needs to look great while doing it. If it’s time to replace your roof, experts say that there are some important things to consider, particularly when it comes to the materials you select.
If you’ve started the research process, you’ve likely investigated asphalt, which is by far the most popular choice of roofing material. This is because it’s lightweight; inexpensive and fast to install, and because many people believe that asphalt will help them avoid the durability problems experienced with natural alternatives like slate and real shake. Ironically, asphalt does not always stand the test of time as one might hope. Experts point out that many homeowners are left disappointed when their decision to prioritize function over form doesn’t go as planned.
“Do a search for asphalt roofing, and you may see more complaints than satisfied customers,” says Michael Cobb, general manager, DaVinci Roofscapes. “These days, not all asphalt is the same, and due to some new blends in asphalt manufacturing on the market, many roofs are failing well before their warranties.”
If you’d rather not take a chance on your home roofing’s durability, and curb appeal is of importance to you, Cobb says that composite tiles can offer a cost-effective alternative to asphalt. It can also, provide a more aesthetically appealing look, stand up better to Mother Nature, and help increase the value of your home.
“There’s no denying the beauty of natural slate and shake, but that beauty can be fleeting,” says Cobb. “Natural slate is susceptible to damage caused by freeze and thaw cycles, and when it comes to natural shake, rotting, cracking and curling is inevitable.”
To get the look of natural materials and have it last, take a look at durable composite roofing options on the market today. For example, the Bellaforté slate and shake tiles offered by DaVinci have a long life and are low maintenance. They resist hail, impact, decay and fire, while offering the beauty of natural roofing materials. Staggered edges, color variations and dramatic shadows of the brand’s polymer shake tiles contribute to their beauty, and mimic the appearance of natural shake.
One more important thing to consider is the quality of warranty that accompanies the product you select. Before replacing your roof, be sure that your new roof is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. This can save you headaches and expenses down the line. And, check with your insurance company. A new composite roof may be able to save you on homeowner insurance premiums since it is impact- and fire-resistant.
When it comes to curb appeal, the importance of a beautiful roof can’t be overstated. But a new roof should do more than appeal to the eye. It should protect your family, and the rest of your house, providing peace of mind for years to come.