What’s the best line?

Both vulnerable, North deals

NORTH

♠ -Q J 2

♥ -A Q 4 2

 -A 6 2

♣ -6 4 3

WEST EAST

♠ -9 ♠ -6 4

♥ -K 9 8 6 3 ♥ -J 10 7

 -J 10 9 7  -K Q 5 4

♣ -A 9 7 ♣ -Q J 10 8

SOUTH

♠ -A K 10 8 7 5 3

♥ -5

 -8 3

♣ -K 5 2

The bidding:

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1 ♣ Pass 1 ♠ Pass

1NT Pass 4 ♠ All pass

Opening lead: Jack of 

North-South reached a normal contract, but the correct line of play is not clear. There are two obvious choices. The first possible line is to win the opening lead with the ace of diamonds, cash the ace of hearts, and ruff a heart high. Lead a low spade to dummy’s queen, ruff another heart high, and cross back to dummy with the jack of spades. You are relying on a 2-1 trump split and hoping for the king of hearts to fall. If the king of hearts has not appeared, lead a club to the king and hope the ace is onside.

The second line is to win the opening diamond lead, then cash the queen of spades and lead a spade to your ace. Lead a heart to the queen hoping the king is onside. Should that fail, you still have time to lead a club toward the king. This line succeeds whenever either the king of hearts or the ace of clubs is favorably placed. Which line would you choose?

The second line is a variation on a common theme — one out of two cards onside. This is well known as a 75 percent proposition. We will spare you the math, but the first line has roughly a 61 percent chance of success. Did you choose line number two? The only reason to choose line number one is that you cannot finish worse than down one. On a bad day, the second line will leave you down two.

