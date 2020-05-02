The time for inclusive care is now.
With the confusion and uncertainty that we now face due to coronavirus, or COVID-19, many of us are working remotely and resorting to and staying in our homes to mitigate the risks of the virus spreading further. Additionally, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities across the country are operating under stricter guidelines and directing patients toward virtual or telehealth options and utilizing other digital tools to limit exposure risks.
With this shift, now, more than ever, it is critical that we keep in mind the spouses, parents, family members and friends who are working day-in and day-out to care for America’s wounded, ill, or injured veterans at home.
Whether caring for a veteran who has the symptoms of COVID-19 or taking preventative measures to keep veterans, and themselves, healthy, veteran caregivers do not have an easy job. In fact, it can be a confusing and overwhelming experience — even when we are not in the midst of a national health crisis. While many may not realize it, especially in times of crisis and confusion, these hidden heroes need our support and collaboration.
We know that inclusion of the veteran’s caregiver in clinical treatment decisions empowers the caregiver — who is providing care outside of the clinical or virtual visit — access to valuable insights of the veteran’s health. It also ensures a trusted and collaborative relationship between the health care provider and caregiver. The caregiver’s ability to trust the health care provider, feel confident that their concerns about the veteran’s health are taken seriously, and see their ideas integrated into the care plan, will help the providers create plans that are more likely to be adhered to and be successful in the long-term.
That is why the Elizabeth Dole Foundation has been working alongside and in partnership with the VA to change the culture of caregiver and clinician relations, opening lines of communication so veteran health outcomes are improved, the caregiver experience is better, and VA clinicians and staff are more supported in their work.
Through our Campaign for Inclusive Care, we are giving providers and caregivers the tools to make a veteran’s care process seamless and coordinated. And with tensions and confusion heightened across the country, our dedication is steadfast and resilient.
Through our new, first-of-its-kind program, known as the Academy for Inclusive Care, VA clinicians can access training and guidance to help make inclusive care the standard even under atypical circumstances brought about by COVID-19.
While specifics of Inclusive Care may be unique from one caregiving journey to the next, inclusion of the veteran’s caregiver onto the medical care team from day one should be uniform across the country. In fact, practicing inclusive care can be as simple as remembering the acronym C.A.R.E (Consider, Acknowledge, Review, and Encourage) during a clinical or tele-health interaction.
Health care professionals and military families alike answer the call for service each and every day in this country. Even in the face of crisis, this community continues to set a national example for resiliency and support for their own. Brighter days are ahead, but in these darker times, we must lean on one-another, include one another, and extend a helping hand when we can.