Lufkin and White Oak added to their trophy cases Wednesday, with their military marching bands capturing UIL state championships at Pine Tree ISD’s Pirate Stadium.
In the Class 5A/6A final, Lufkin finished off the two-day competition by capturing a state championship. The top five finishers, in order, were Lufkin, Kingwood, Cleveland, Longview and Whitehouse. Also reaching the final were Ennis, Nacogdoches, Hallsville, Jacksonville, Huntsville and Atascocita.
In the Class 3A competition, they saved the best for last.
White Oak, which was the final of 10 schools to compete in the UIL Class 3A State Military Marching Band Championship, was declared champion. New Boston finished second, and New Diana fishished in third place.
Also reaching the state finals were the bands from DeKalb, Diboll, Buna, West Rusk, Troup, Ore City and Harleton.
On Tuesday, Lindale captured the Class 4A championship, while Carlisle finished first in Class 1A/2A.