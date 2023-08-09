In search of a new way to stop stormwater flooding, the city of Dallas recently hired new employees with deep stomachs and small hooves: a massive herd of goats.
Dallas Water Utilities this summer partnered with North Texas vendor Open Space TX to conduct the vegetation-management pilot program, which used hundreds of goats and their voracious appetites to clear overgrown vegetation at two test locations. The city hopes to expand the use of the animals as an ecological and cost-effective option to prevent flooding.
Eduardo Valerio, assistant director of Dallas Water Utilities, said the department is responsible for maintaining 39,000 acres of floodplain and over 600 miles of creeks and water channels.
“Some of these areas are tight spaces with steep slopes, heavily vegetated,” he said.
Overgrown underbrush can block drainage for waterways, causing flooding during heavy precipitation. Dry vegetation can increase the risk of fire as well.
Dallas experienced historic rainfall in August 2022 that led to widespread flooding across the region. Valerio said DWU inspects its creeks and floodplains this time of year to ensure they are clear for upcoming precipitation.
“So by keeping all these areas clean of heavy underbrush, we improve stormwater flow,” Valerio said.
To clear waterways of debris, the department normally would have to employ significant manpower and hours of manual labor during the current heat wave. Additionally, wielding chemicals or gas-powered equipment to clear plants from the rough terrain of creek beds can cause erosion and release emissions.
“It’s extremely difficult to access, to maintain,” Valerio said. “And that’s what led the city to start thinking about alternatives.”
A possible solution that was gentle to the environment came when the city partnered with Open Space TX, a land development and management company based out of Lewisville that contracts goat herds to clear land. Dallas officials launched the trial program in July at two locations, where hundreds of goats ate their way through overgrowth near waterways in what Valerio called a great success.
Here’s how it works:
Goats will eat just about everything that is green, Valerio said. During the pilot program, hundreds of goats were herded into an area bordered by an electric fence, where they filled their four-chambered stomachs .
The animals are ruminants — grazing mammals that have multiple compartments within the stomach and regurgitate their food to chew it again for its nutritional value. With an extremely fast metabolism, goats can eat an extraordinary amount in a day. Their droppings also can serve as fertilizer.
The goats eat invasive species and other unwanted plants such as poison ivy, said Quincy Crow, owner and president of Open Space TX. Cutting poison ivy down to its stalk, like a landscaper might, promotes growth, but when goats eat leaves, they strip the plant of its ability to photosynthesize, Crow said.
The ruminants’ hooves also till the soil as they work through an area, Crow said. Valerio said DWU plans to plant native grass seeds to prevent erosion behind the goats’ progress.
The pilot program utilized three species of goats: the Boer, Angora and Spanish.
“They’re not yoga goats,” Crow said, referring to the popular trend of practicing yoga surrounded by goats. “They’re just blue-collar, hard-working, clearing goats.”
In all, about 400 goats chowed down during the pilot program, Crow said. About 7 acres at Fraser Dam, near the Elm Fork branch of the Trinity River, took about five days to clear. At Apple Valley and Prairie Creek, the goats took about three days to clear approximately 5 acres of land.
“It’s been a phenomenal partnership,” Crow said.
Dallas isn’t the first Texas city to recognize the potential of the grazers. Houston is planning to expand the use of goats as mowers after a successful trial run.
Valerio said Thursday DWU staff entered a second stage after the goats were finished clearing the land, when human staff picked up trash, managed tree canopies and planted native grass seeds.
“I think we got good results,” Valerio said. “Excellent results that we’re hoping to expand city wide.”