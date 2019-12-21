ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia family got a real hoot from its Christmas tree: More than a week after they bought it, they discovered a live owl nestled among its branches.
Katie McBride Newman said Friday that she and her daughter spotted the bird Dec. 12. They had bought the tree from a Home Depot, brought it back to their Atlanta area home and decorated it with lights and, coincidentally, owl ornaments.
“It was surreal,” McBride Newman said.
The family opened windows and doors near the tree hoping the owl would fly away, but it didn’t.
So the family called a nonprofit nature center that caught the bird and helped the family release it.