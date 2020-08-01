July 13 photo, made available by Rosecastle at Deerwood assisted facility in Jacksonville, Fla,, Mary Daniels and her husband Steve, sit together in his room. Mary went 114 days without seeing her husband who has early onset of Alzheimers, after the coronavirus forced the facility to ban all visitors. She took a job as a part-time dishwasher at the facility so that she is able to see her husband.