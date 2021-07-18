In this photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service, a Russian Emergency Ministry's Beriev multipurpose amphibious aircraft Be-200 drops water to extinguish a forest fire in the republic of Sakha also knows as Yakutia, Russia Far East, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Russia has been plagued by widespread forest fires, blamed on unusually high temperatures and the neglect of fire safety rules, with Sakha-Yakutia in northeastern Siberia being the worst affected region lately. (Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP)