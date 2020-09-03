NEW YORK (AP) — Yes, Serena Williams won in straight sets again. And yes, she moved into an all-American showdown at the U.S. Open against Sloane Stephens. Still, this victory did not quite go according to plan.
Her serve only so-so at times, her footwork a bit off, Williams got by and got through Thursday night against an opponent ranked just 117th, beating Margarita Gasparyan 6-2, 6-4 and letting out a cry of “Yes!” at the end that reverberated in a nearly empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.
It sounded more like relief than excitement.
“The only thing holding me back is that I get frustrated,” said Williams, who has won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at Flushing Meadows and was the runner-up the past two years.
“But I’m out here, I’m fighting. It was just a minor setback. If anything, it could help me know what not to do next time.”
That’ll be Saturday against Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion.
It is their seventh matchup; Williams leads 5-1, including victories in the past four meetings in a row, but they last played at the 2015 French Open.
Stephens’ lone head-to-head victory came all the way back at the 2013 Australian Open.
This caliber of contest certainly doesn’t feel as if it belongs in merely the third round at a Slam, but that’s the luck of the draw this time.
What will also be odd: the quiet.
All spectators were banned from Flushing Meadows this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know if there were fans it would be so lit, and I’m kind of sad that we’re not playing in front of fans, because it would be so fun,” said the 26th-seeded Stephens, who advanced Thursday by defeating Olga Govortsova 6-2, 6-2.
“The atmosphere won’t be as big, but obviously a big opportunity to play against the greatest player in the world. So, yeah, unfortunate but still fortunate.”
Williams turns 39 this month and expended a lot of energy lately. All five matches she played during the resumption from the tour’s COVID-19 hiatus and before the start of the U.S. Open went the full three sets; her record was 3-2 in those.