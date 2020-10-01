Kevin Conant looks down at hundreds of burnt metal rings left from burned wine barrels at his business "Conants Wine Barrel Creations," after the Glass/Shady fire completely engulfed it in Santa Rosa, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The Conants escaped with their lives, which we are grateful for, but they barely made it out with the clothes on their backs in the wake of the fire. The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)