The Winnsboro Center for the Arts announced that it will present four acts in its Sunday Afternoon Classical Series.
The series' schedule is:
- Sept. 1: Orchard Ensemble
- Oct. 13: Mercury Chamber Orchestra
- Nov. 3: D'Amour Duo
- Jan. 5: Mary Dibbern, pianist; Gabrielle Gilliam, soprano; Malcolm Payne Jr., baritone and flute.
This is the fourth year for the venue to present classical musical.
The Orchard Ensemble is a string quartet made up of Mark Miller and Yuko Mansell on violins, Ute Miller on viola and Zachery Mansell on cello.
The eight-piece Mercury Chamber Orchestra will present a program of music by Vifaldi in a program titled "Vivaldi Baroque Extravaganza.
The D'Amour Duo is made up of William Feasley, classical guitarist, Emily Tsai on oboe.
The final concert, "Mix and Match," will feature combinations of the performers presenting classical music.
Each concert will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the center, 200 Market St.
Tickets range from $39 to $89 and are sold as a season package.
Tickets are available at winnsborocenterforthearts.com.