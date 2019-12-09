Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.