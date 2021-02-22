Workers handle a bust of Guillaume de Lamoignon by French sculptor Francois Girardon, in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Though empty corridors and vacant galleries are a grim sight for frustrated art-lovers, they are a golden opportunity to do works of renovation, refurbishment and re-ordering that were simply not possible with the around 10 million visitors per year. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)