Navneeth Murali, 12, from Edison, N.J., left, and Shruthika Padhy, 12, from Cherry Hill, N.J., reacts May 31, 2018, during competition in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., With the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee canceled because the coronavirus pandemic, an online spelling bee launched by two Texas teenagers is offering a consolation prize of sorts, with competitors nationwide including many of the kids who were considered favorites for the Scripps title.