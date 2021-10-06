Rockford, Ill., Mayor Tom McNamara poses for a portrait at a ROCKFORD sculpture Sept. 20 in Rockford, Ill. Money from the American Rescue Plan means the city can take a new approach to addressing violent crime in a city that has struggled with violence for years, especially during the pandemic. Rockford decided to spend part of a roughly $54 million federal windfall to overhaul its approach to juvenile crime, from hiring a data analyst to offering diversion programs for kids as young as 7.