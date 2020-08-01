SKY 88, MYSTICS 86: BRADENTON, Fla. — Gabby Williams and Cheyenne Parker each scored 16 points, Courtney Vandersloot had a late steal, and the Chicago Sky beat the Washington Mystics 88-86 on Saturday night.
Allie Quigley added 15 points, Kahleah Copper scored 14 and Diamond DeShields — who has seen limited action as she recovers from a knee injury — had a season-high 10 points for Chicago (3-1).
After the Mystics called a timeout, Vandersloot stole a pass from Emma Meesseman to seal it.
STORM 81, SPARKS 75: Breanna Stewart had 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals and the Storm never trailed in their win over the Sparks.
Jewell Loyd added 17 points, Jordin Canada — starting in place of Sue Bird (rest) — scored a season-high 16 and rookie Ezi Magbegor had a career-high 12 points for Seattle.
The Storm (3-1) bounced back from an 89-71 loss to the Washington Mystics on Thursday.
LYNX 78, SUN 69: Sylvia Fowles had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and Minnesota beat Connecticut.
Crystal Dangerfield had a season-high 17 points for the Lynx (3-1), who trailed by as many as 10 points late in the first half.
DeWanna Bonner led the Sun (0-4) with 28 points.