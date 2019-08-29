HOUSTON (AP) — In the battle for Los Angeles’ third-string quarterback job, John Wolford played well and Brandon Allen struggled as the Rams closed out the preseason with a 22-10 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night.
Los Angeles took a 15-10 lead late in the third quarter after an interception from Ramon Richards set up a scoring drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Justin Davis. Davis also added a two-point conversion. He finished with 78 yards rushing on 16 carries.
Wolford went 8 for 15 for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while Allen was 12 for 17 for 120 yards and two interceptions.
For Houston, Joe Webb III made his final case for a roster spot as a versatile option behind starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and backup A.J. McCarron.
Webb looked sharp in the first half, completing 14 of 20 passes for 109 yards, while also scrambling for a 32-yard gain to the Rams’ 5-yard line. On the next play, he found Jerell Adams for a 5-yard touchdown pass that put Houston up 7-0.