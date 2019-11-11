Kasha Williams

Evalonia Barrett Bolton

Kristen Ishihara

Jeanie Folzenlogen

Jerri Anne Jurenka

Martha Whitehead (former mayor and former State treasurer)

Linda Ryan Thomas

Paula Cargill Kaplan

Anne Hugman

Kim Fish

Natalie Rabicoff

Kim Droege

Jo Loyd

Latricia Nichols

Laura Hill

Vicki Jones

Betty Horaney

Tiffany Jehorek

Crista Black

Kimberly Fish

Julia Barron

Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Mary Lou Tevebaugh

Janis Canion

Brenda Yoder

Ellen Gordon

Pat George Mitchell

Julee Rachels

Lois McCaleb

Terri Deike - AD at leTourneau, one of 157 women in NCAA D-3 schools

Michelle Norris - helped design Longview World of Wonders, head of ArtsView Children's Theatre

Rhonda Bullard - fundraised for notable projects - splash pad, LongviewWOW

Dorothy Horne

Shalonda Adams

Brenda Yoder

Charlene Draper (maybe first black female city council members, no longer lives in longview, but had great influence while here?)