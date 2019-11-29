■ NO. 1 OREGON 91, UT-ARLINGTON 54: ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Satou Sabally scored 19 points and No. 1 Oregon overcame a tough first quarter by Texas-Arlington for a 91-54 victory Friday at the Paradise Jam tournament.
Taylor Chavez added 17 points and Ruthy Hedard had 16 points for the undefeated Ducks (6-0), who shot 53% and made 11 of 30 3-pointers.
Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, the NCAA’s career triple-doubles leader with 19, was held to a season-low seven points — less than half her 15.5-point average. But she also had 10 assists and seven rebounds.
Marie Benson had 15 points and Claire Chastain added 10 points for the Lady Mavericks (4-2), who had 20 turnovers and shots 35.4% in losing their second straight.
■ No. 2 BAYLOR 77, No. 17 INDIANA 62: ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — DiDi Richards scored 20 points and Baylor weathered a challenge from Indiana at the Paradise Jam tournament. Queen Egbo had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, Te’a Cooper had 17 points along with nine assists, and Juicy Landrum added 10 for the Lady Bears (7-0).
Grace Berger scored 18 points, Ali Patberg had 16 points and Mackenzie Holmes 11 for the Hoosiers (5-1), who led early against the defending NCAA champions.
■ No. 7 OREGON STATE 75, No. 19 MIAMI 53: CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Mikayla Pivec scored 21 points, Destiny Slocum added 20 and Oregon State had little trouble on the way to beating Miami in the opening game of the Miami Thanksgiving Classic.
Aleah Goodman had nine points and seven assists for the Beavers (6-0), who were playing their first road game of the season. Oregon State tied a season high with 12 3-pointers on 33 attempts.
Beatrice Mompremier scored 13 for Miami (4-2), which fell to 23-2 all-time in its Thanksgiving tournament. Endia Banks added 12 for the Hurricanes.
■ No. 8 LOUISVILLE 69, OKLAHOMA STATE 48: ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Dana Evans scored a career-high 28 points and Louisville pulled away in the second half to beat Oklahoma State at the Paradise Jam tournament.
Elizabeth Balogun added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (7-0), who overcame their own turnover problems to hand the Cowgirls their second straight loss.
Vivian Gray had 18 points for Oklahoma State (5-2), which shot just 25% and made only 5 of 18 3-pointers.
■ No. 9 MARYLAND 63, CLEMSON 44: DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Blair Watson scored 19 points and Shakira Austin scored 17 points as Maryland won its fifth straight, cruising to a victory over Clemson at the Daytona Invitational.
Austin connected on six of her first seven shots as the Terrapins (6-1) stormed out to a 32-8 lead on Kaila Charles’ lay-up with 2:54 remaining in the first half.
Clemson (2-5) closed out the first half with a 9-2 run and got to within 34-22 in the third quarter on Kendall Spray’s 3-pointer. Maryland once again responded with its defense, holding the Tigers scoreless the next four minutes to push its lead to 41-23 with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter on two Charles free throws.
■ LSU 58, No. 15 MICHIGAN STATE 56: BIMINI, Bahamas — Khayla Pointer had 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists and LSU upset Michigan State 58-56 in the Junkanoo Jam.
The Tigers dominated the second half, closing the third quarter on an 11-0 run and holding the Spartans to 17 points. MSU’s Taryn McCutcheon had a chance to tie it just before the final buzzer but went 1 for 3 from the free-throw line.
Tiara Young added 10 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Tigers (6-1), who had 11 players score. Faustine Aifuwa grabbed eight boards to help LSU win the rebound battle 43-35.
■ No 25 ARKANSAS 71, FORDHAM 59: FREEPORT, Bahamas — Chelsea Dungee scored 24 points to lead four Arkansas players in double figures, and the Razorbacks cruised over Fordham at the Bahamas Hoopfest.
Taylah Thomas scored 14 of her 15 points in the second half and snagged 13 rebounds for her third-career double-double for the Razorbacks (6-1). Amber Ramirez added 14 points, while Makayla Daniels scored 11. Dungee sank three 3-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws.
Arkansas jumped out to an 18-9 first-quarter lead, led 34-23 at intermission and never looked back in the second half.