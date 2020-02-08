■ NO. 2 BAYLOR 54, KANSAS STATE 40: MANHATTAN, Kan. — Juicy Landrum scored 11 points, Nalyssa Smith added and No. 2 Baylor beat Kansas State 54-40 on Saturday.
Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) trailed by two in the second quarter, but a 13-0 run pushed the lead to 14. The Lady Bears coasted from their winning by 14. Kansas State didn’t make a basket for the final seven minutes of the first half.
Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats (10-11, 4-6) with 14 points and had 12 rebounds, Peyton Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds as Kansas State lost to Baylor for the 33rd straight time.
Baylor leads the Big 12 in rebounding differential, but Kansas State outrebounded the Bears 44-43.
■ SAINT MARY’S 70, NO. 11 GONZAGA 60: MORAGA, Calif. — Taycee Wedin had career high’s of six 3-pointers and 24 points, Sam Simons added 22 points with five 3s and Saint Mary’s ended No. 11 Gonzaga’s 21-game winning streak with a 70-60 victory.
The winning streak was the longest in the nation and two shy of the school record.
Madeline Holland added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Gaels (11-13, 6-7 West Coast Conference), who used the hot shooting to overcome 21 turnovers against a team that was allowing 52 points per game.
from wire reports