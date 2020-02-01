■ NO. 3 OREGON 101, COLORADO 53: BOULDER, Colo. — Sabrina Ionescu had 24 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for her 23rd career triple-double and fifth of the season in just 27 minutes, leading No. 3 Oregon to a 101-53 win over Colorado on Saturday.
Satou Sabally added 17 points, Minyon Moore had 15 and Ruthy Hebard added 10.
Emma Clarke scored 18 and Mya Hollingshed added 11 for Colorado (14-7, 3-7).
■ NO. 10 OREGON STATE 77, UTAH 65: SALT LAKE CITY — Mikayla Pivec had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in Oregon State’s win over Utah.
Kat Tudor added 16 points and Aleah Goodman chipped in 11 for the Beavers (18-4, 6-4 Pac-12.
Lola Pendande and Brynna Maxwell scored 17 points apiece, while Kiana Moore added 16 to lead Utah (10-11, 3-7). The Utes shot just 32% from the field.
■ NO. 12 GONZAGA 59, BYU 44: SPOKANE, Wash. — Katie Campbell and Jill Townsend each made 3 of 4 3-point attempts and combined for 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting as Gonzaga won its 20th straight game.
Gonzaga (22-1, 11-0 West Coast Conference), off to its best start in history, is three wins shy of matching its longest winning streak from 2004-05.
Brenna Drollinger scored 25 points, hitting four 3-pointers, for BYU (13-8, 8-3).
■ NO. 14 FLORDIA STATE 66, PITTSBURGH 41: PITTSBURGH — Nicki Ekhomu scored a season-high 25 points and Florida State beat Pitt.
Kiah Gillespie was 4-of-15 shooting and finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Sammie Puisis added 12 points, all on 3-pointers.
The Panthers (4-17, 1-9) were led in scoring by Dayshanette Harris with 17 points.
FROM WIRE REPORTS