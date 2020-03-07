■ NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 90, NO. 25 ARKANSAS 64: GREENVILLE, S.C. — Destanni Henderson had a career-high 21 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lift No. 1 South Carolina to its 25th straight victory and into the SEC Tournament championship game with a 90-64 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Saturday night.
Henderson, a sophomore backup, provided a major boost with 11 points in the second quarter as the Gamecocks (31-1) opened a 19-point lead by halftime.
Then after the Razorbacks cut the margin to 55-48 late in the third period, Henderson had five points in a 12-0 run that restored South Carolina’s big lead.
■ NO. 22 FLORIDA STATE 62, No. 4 LOUISVILLE 60: GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nausia Woolfolk scored 16 points, Kiah Gillespie had 15 points and 16 rebounds and Florida State beat Louisville to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game for only the second time in school history.
Nicki Ekhomu added 14 points for the Seminoles, whose only other appearance in the title game came in 2015 when they lost to top-seeded Notre Dame 71-58. Dana Evans had 16 points to lead Louisville.
■ NO. 5 UCONN 94, TEMPLE 61: UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points to lead six UConn players in double-figures and the Huskies began their run at a seventh consecutive American Athletic Conference Tournament title with a rout of Temple in the quarterfinals.
Freshman Aubrey Griffin put up the second double-double of her career, grabbing a season-high 16 rebounds to go with her 15 points off the bench for No. 5 UConn.
Megan Walker (17 points), Anna Makurat (14), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (12) and Christyn Williams (12) all contributed to the balanced scoring attack for the top-seeded Huskies (27-3).
■ NO. 6 MARYLAND 66, No. 20 INDIANA 51: INDIANAPOLIS — Freshman Diamond Miller scored 15 points and classmate Ashley Owusu added 14 to help Maryland beat Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
■ NO. 10 N.C. STATE 82, BOSTON COLLEGE 75: GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aislinn Konig and Jada Boyd each scored 16 points, and North Carolina State defeated Boston College to reach the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.
■ NO. 17 SOUTH DAKOTA 99, OMAHA 40: SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Ciara Duffy scored 17 points and Monica Arens 16 and South Dakota routed Omaha in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament.
■ NO. 18 DEPAUL 97, PROVIDENCE 59: CHICAGO — Chante Stonewall and Deja Church each scored 16 points to lead four players into double-figure scoring and DePaul clobbered Providence in the Big East Conference tournament quarterfinals.
■ NO. 21 PRINCETON 69, CORNELL 50: ITHACA, N.Y. — Bella Alarie had 17 points, eight rebounds and five blocks and the No. 21 Princeton women beat Cornell.
■ NO. 23 MISSOURI STATE 72, LOYOLA CHICAGO 61: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Abby Hipp scored 16 points with eight rebounds off the bench and Jasmine Franklin scored 13 and Missouri State beat Loyola Chicago.
