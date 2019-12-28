■ No. 5 Stanford 67, UC Davis 55: STANFORD, Calif. — Haley Jones scored a season-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds to help No. 5 Stanford beat UC Davis 67-55 on Saturday and avoid an upset.
Lexie Hull hit two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 14 points for Stanford (11-1), which was coming off its first loss of the season. Nadia Fingall added 11 points.
Evanne Turner scored 15 points to lead the Aggies (4-8), who lost their 14th straight to the Cardinal. Katie Toole added 13 points and Mackenzie Trpcic had 10.
Stanford ended the third quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 46-41 edge into the fourth. Jones scored five points, including a driving layup with 26 seconds left in the third.
Anna Wilson’s layup gave Stanford a 17-7 advantage midway through the first quarter.
The Aggies outscored the Cardinal 21-5 over the next 8:41 to open a 28-22 lead and carry a 32-30 edge into halftime.
Turner sparked the run with three consecutive 3-pointers over the final 1:34 of the first quarter.
■ no. 14 indiana 79, michigan state 67: BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ali Patberg scored 23 points and No. 14 Indiana took over in the second half to open Big Ten Conference play with a 79-67 win over Michigan State.
Mackenzie Holmes added 18 points off the bench, Grace Berger scored 16 and Aleksa Gulbe had 11 for the Hoosiers (11-2), who bounced back after a home loss to No. 10 UCLA.
Taryn McCutcheon had 15 points and reached the 1,000-point plateau for the Spartans (7-5), who dropped their third straight. They were ranked until losing two at the Florida Sunshine Classic last weekend. Victoria Gaines and Nia Clouden added 12 apiece.
