A patient who is Wood County's first confirmed case of COVID-19 is hospitalized and caught the virus due to community spread, officials said Tuesday.
“We were advised today that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in our county, apparently due to community spread," Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron said.
Community spread means there is more than one possible source for COVID-19 to become acquired by any individual," said George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of the Northeast Texas Public Health District. “The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials."
"It is critical that all citizens follow the social distancing requirements, CDC guidelines and the presidential and gubernatorial orders — now more than ever," Hebron said.
She urges the public to observe these policies to curtail the spread.
If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider and self-quarantine for 14 days as recommended.
Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.
if you believe you have symptoms:
- Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning items that contain bleach.
- Follow all recommendations from your local health officials.
More information about the ways all East Texas communities can help to slow disease transmission are maintained at https://www.MYNETHealth.org/coronavirus .