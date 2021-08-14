Fall signals the coming of cool weather and more time spent indoors,the perfect opportunity to launch a major effort to store as much as possible out of sight and free up extra space for work/study, cooking/dining, exercise, or a family “hangout.”
Find a “home” for everything from tools to sports and fishing equipment to household items and craft supplies in TANOS Systainers. Tanos offers a system of boxes that is designed to stack and lock together for transport or stationary storage, while offering easy access to individual units anytime. Build your own custom mounting system for M and L Systainer3 containers on a wall or in a cabinet/shelving with the TANOS Rail Set.
The updated Systainer3 series includes containers in three base sizes: 11.65” deep in widths of 15.59” (medium), 20” (large), or 31.18” (extra extra large). Six heights are available. Medium containers come in seven colors; other sizes are gray.
The smaller TANOS¨ Systainer3 Organizer Storage Container is 3.23” high, 11.65” deep and either 15.59” or 20” wide with a clear lid to show the contents. Insert boxes sold separately.
TANOS¨ T-LOC SYS-Sort IV/3 and SYS-Combi II and III Systainer¨ offer a variety of options for organizing and storing small parts and pieces.
Systainer3 system is compatible with earlier versions. Watch this video to discover the updates for this new version: https://bit.ly/systainer-v3.
Other space saving products include:
FastCap Kaizen Foam is a handy partner with TANOS. It peels away in layers, creating a perfect fit for tools in containers.
Portamate Six-Tier Wood Rack is a multipurpose steel racking system that provides generous storage capacity for wood, pipes and other long items. Six levels can each hold 110 pounds.
GRIP 3-Piece Magnetic Tool Bars provide a home for ferrous metal hand tools like wrenches and screwdrivers. Set includes: 8”, 12” and 18” bars.
The 24” W x 6” D x 3” H sturdy, plastic WoodRiver¨ Red Tool Rack has holes of varying sizes to fit a wide range of common hand tools like screwdrivers, wrenches, pliers, and more - up to 96 different tools.
WoodRiver¨ Sandpaper Organizer has six 91’4” x 12” x 1” drawers for storing sandpaper or other items like scrapbooking or craft paper.
WoodRiver Tilt-Out Bins come in two sizes: five individual bins, each 33’4” x 41’2” x 51’2”, and eight bins, each 21’2” x 23’4” x 31’2”. An interlocking dovetail rail design allows bin systems to be stacked, either vertically or horizontally. The five bins measure 33’4” x 41’2” x 51’2”.
For more handy storage products at Woodcraft, check out this video: https://bit.ly/Workshop-Storage.
Building shelving or cabinets along unused wall areas or in closets or a garage can be tailored to specific needs, but will require some tools and supplies. Here are a few suggestions.
Make pocket-hole joinery quick and easy with the new generation Kreg¨ Pocket Hole Jig 720PRO that comes with a Kreg Docking Station to transform it into a benchtop workstation.
Kreg offers other handy jigs for building shelving and installing hardware and hinges: Kreg 32mm Spacing Shelf Pin Jig with 1’4 Drill Bit, Kreg Hardware Drilling Jig, and Kreg Concealed Hinge Drilling Jig.
Check out the Festool T18 Easy Cordless Drill Plus Set to drill more effectively. The T18 features a new generation brushless ED-TEC motor and electronic torque setting for precise screw driving and drilling wood or steel. Use most drill bits, from 1’16” to 1’2” diameter, with the metal keyless chuck.
WoodRiver 100-Piece Combo Brad-Point and Twist Drill Bit Set includes six to 10 each of 14 bit sizes ranging from 1’16” to 5’16”.
Build your own organizer with WoodRiver Cubby Connectors and 3’4”-thick wood (sold separately). Make as few or as many compartments as you want with the cross-, T- and L-brackets.
Built-Ins: Cabinets and Shelves from Taunton offers basic building tips and then instructions for constructing built-in shelves, cabinets and specialty projects like a corner seating nook.
