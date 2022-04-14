MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings, Omar Narváez homered and doubled, and the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.
Woodruff struck out two and allowed three hits and a walk to bounce back from an uncharacteristically poor performance in his first start, a 9-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
Woodruff threw 65 of his 89 pitches for strikes. He faced his only serious trouble in the third inning but got out of the bases-loaded jam by retiring Tyler O’Neill on a shallow fly to right.
The Brewers gave Woodruff an early lead by scoring four runs in the first three innings off Adam Wainwright (1-1).
The Cardinals’ Tommy Edman homered off Jandel Gustave in the eighth.
Marlins 4, Phillies 3
MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings, Joey Wendle had two RBIs and Miami won its home opener, downing Philadelphia.
Garrett Cooper hit his first home run of the year, while Jesús Sánchez had two hits and an RBI for Miami.
Alcantara (1-0) gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked one. Anthony Bender pitched the ninth for his second save, giving up two singles and then getting Bryce Harper to fly to left to end the game.
Harper drove in three runs and J.T. Realmuto reached base five times — four singles and a walk — for the Phillies, who have lost three straight and four of five following a 2-0 start. Kyle Gibson (1-1) gave up five hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out six.
Mariners 5, White Sox 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Jared Kelenic hit a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole in the second inning, and Seattle stopped a four-game losing streak, beating Chicago on a windy day when popups became adventures.
Adam Engel had a popup that kicked off the mitt of catcher Cal Raleigh in front of the plate for an error. Jake Burger followed with a popup over the mound that drifted to the left side and fell for an RBI single.
Logan Gilbert (1-0) allowed an unearned run and four hits in five innings, and four pitchers followed with an inning each of hitless relief.
Jimmy Lambert (0-1) gave up two runs and two hits in three innings of his season debut.
Athletics 6, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning and Oakland took three of four from Tampa Bay.
Irvin (1-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A’s improved to 4-3. Two of the runs off Irvin were in his final inning.
Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays.
Sean Murphy’s third-inning run-scoring double off Josh Fleming (1-1) gave Oakland a 4-1 lead. Fleming gave up five runs — three earned — and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Pirates 9, Nationals 4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run home run after settling his arbitration case with a $13.5 million, two-year contract, helping Pittsburgh overcome a three-run deficit to beat Washington.
Daniel Vogelbach led off a game with a home run for the first time in the big leagues and matched his career high with four hits.
Reynolds, an All-Star center fielder, tied the score 3-3 with a drive to right-center in a four-run third inning, and Kevin Newman hit a go-ahead, two-run double.
Rookie Roansy Contreras (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit relief to win his first big league decision.
Padres 12, Braves 1
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered and tied his career high with five hits, and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego, which routed the Braves 12-1 in its home opener Thursday night.
The sellout crowd of 44,844 at Petco Park gave Musgrove a standing ovation as he came out of the game with two outs in the seventh and then roared after Machado hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the inning, his first.
Machado went 5 for 5, scored four runs, had two RBIs and stole two bases. Eric Hosmer had four hits while new designated hitter Luke Voit drove in three runs. Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies homered leading off the ninth, his second.
New manager Bob Melvin lined up his rotation so Musgrove, who grew up in suburban El Cajon, would start the home opener. It came a year and five days after Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in franchise history, at Texas in his second start with the Padres.
Cubs 5,Rockies 2
DENVER (AP) — Seiya Suzuki stayed hot with an RBI double in a three-run first inning, Frank Schwindel homered and drove in two, and the Chicago Cubs cooled off Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies, winning 5-2 on Thursday night.
Suzuki extended his hitting streak to six games since joining the majors from Japan and drove in his 10th run when the Cubs collected five straight hits against Kyle Freeland (0-2).
Bryant went 2 for 5 and lost a third hit due to Yonathan Daza’s baserunning gaffe as the Rockies had their four-game winning streak snapped in the opener of Bryant’s second series against his former team.
Bryant, the NL MVP when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, was traded to San Francisco in July and signed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the Rockies after the lockout.