In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 photo Deacon John Moore shows a photo of himself performing approximately 50 years ago, as he talks about the 1969 New Orleans Pop Festival at his home in New Orleans. Fifty years ago, a couple weeks after the Woodstock music festival drew hundreds of thousands to farmland in New York, there was a smaller, bayou-country re-enactment of sorts. It was called the New Orleans Pop Festival, although it took place 60 miles away, it featured several of the same acts as Woodstock. Also on hand was Deacon John, who at 78 is still a renowned New Orleans performer. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)