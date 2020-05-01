FILE - In this April 6, 2020, file photo, protesters stop momentarily at a McDonald's drive-thru, as they join fast-food workers protesting for a second day outside the restaurant in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. Essential workers will strike nationwide on May Day to demand safer conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, while other groups plan rallies against tight stay-at-home orders they say are crippling the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)