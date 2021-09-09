Workforce Solutions East Texas has opened its relocated Longview workforce center inside Kilgore College's North Campus.
The center is open on the bottom floor of the building, 209 S. Center Street. Staff members are moving into the facility and will operate at full service in the coming weeks, according to a statement from the East Texas Council of Governments. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Workforce Solutions East Texas is a community partnership providing no-cost recruitment and employment services to businesses and job seekers in the region.