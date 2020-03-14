Virus prompts truce in political divide
Romanian lawmakers approved a new government led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, putting aside political differences to give him the power to confront the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
The confirmation of Orban’s cabinet in a confidence vote on Saturday ends more than a month of political wrangling that began when opposition forces shot down an identical lineup last month.
The urgency of affirming the new administration was laid bare a day earlier, when Orban and a number of his ministers put themselves in quarantine after interacting with fellow party members who tested positive for COVID-19. While Orban himself and his ministers tested negative for the virus, they remained in isolation.
Butterfly migration drops by 53 percent
Mexico’s forests this winter received 53% fewer monarch butterflies, a species that migrates south from Canada and the United States, according to figures published this week.
Environmental organization World Wildlife Federation said that in the November-to-March season, monarch butterflies occupied 2.83 hectares of forests in the states of Michoacan and Mexico, as opposed to the 6.05 hectares they occupied in the 2018-2019 season.
The drop is “not alarming” because the presence of butterflies in the previous season had been atypically high, “but we must remain vigilant so that it does not become a trend in the coming years,” said Jorge Rickards, Director General of WWF Mexico.
FROM WIRE REPORTS
WWF partly attributed the drop to lower temperatures in Texas, a breeding site, causing “slower growth of eggs and larvae in the spring” and subsequently reducing the monarch butterfly population and the number that was able to migrate.
Earlier this year, two activists protecting the monarch butterfly from the dual threat of climate change and illegal deforestation — Homer Gomez and Raul Hernandez — were reportedly found murdered within the space of a week.
The drug cartels that dominate the state are involved in a range of criminal enterprises, including illegal logging of protected firs, hardwoods and pines.
Lawyer: Man killed by officer was asleep when police fired
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who was shot and killed by a police officer was asleep in his bedroom when police opened fire from outside his house, an attorney for the 21-year-old man’s family said Friday. The man’s girlfriend was also wounded.
The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release Friday that Duncan Socrates Lemp “confronted” police and was shot by one of the officers early Thursday. Rene Sandler, an attorney for Lemp’s relatives, said an eyewitness gave a “completely contrary” account of the shooting. She said police could have “absolutely no justification” for shooting Lemp based on what she has heard about the circumstances.
“The facts as I understand them from eyewitnesses are incredibly concerning,” she told The Associated Press.
The warrant that police obtained to search the Potomac home Lemp shared with his parents and 19-year-old brother doesn’t mention any “imminent threat” to law enforcement or the public, Lemp’s relatives said in a statement released Friday by their lawyers. Nobody in the house that morning had a criminal record, the statement adds.
“Any attempt by the police to shift responsibility onto Duncan or his family, who were sleeping when the police fired shots into their home, is not supported by the facts,” the statement says.
A police department spokesman didn’t immediately respond to the statements by the family or their lawyer.
The department’s news release on Friday says tactical unit members were serving a “high-risk” search warrant around 4:30 a.m. when one of the unit’s officers fatally shot Lemp. Police detectives recovered three rifles and two handguns from the home. Lemp was prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.
“Detectives were following up on a complaint from the public that Lemp, though prohibited, was in possession of firearms,” the release says without elaborating.
Sandler said the family believes police fired gunshots, not a flashbang or other projectile, from outside the home, including through Lemp’s bedroom window, while he and his girlfriend were sleeping. Nobody in the home heard any warnings or commands before police opened fire, she said.
“There is no warrant or other justification that would ever allow for that unless there is an imminent threat, which there was not,” Sandler said.