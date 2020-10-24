ARLINGTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays pulled off a stunning rally in the bottom of the ninth inning when Brett Phillips’ two-out single and a pair of Dodgers misplays resulted in two runs that beat Los Angeles 8-7 on Saturday night and tied the World Series at two games each.
In a game full of late drama, the final turn came out of nowhere.
The Dodgers, on the verge of a 3-1 lead in a push for their first title since 1988, took a 7-6 lead into the ninth.
Kevin Kiermaier blooped a single with one out off Kenley Jansen and Randy Arozarena walked with two outs.
Phillips, who batted a combined .196 for Kansas City and Tampa Bay this year, hit a soft single that Chris Taylor bobbled as the tying run scored. Arozarena appeared to be a sure out when he stumbled halfway home, but catcher Will Smith lost control of the ball as he spun around for a tag, allowing the winning run to score.
Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw starts for the Dodgers against Tyler Glasnow in Game 5 tonight.
Corey Seager scored Chris Taylor with his fourth hit of the game, a two-out single that put Los Angeles ahead 7-6 in the eighth inning of a topsy-turvey Game 4.
The Dodgers and Rays combined to score in eight consecutive half-innings — a span including the first two lead changes of this World Series — before LA relievers Adam Kolarek and Brusdar Graterol shut out Tampa Bay in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Dodgers have scored 57 of their 94 runs this postseason with two outs, including all seven Saturday.
Taylor led off the eighth with a long double off shaky bullpen ace Nick Anderson. Kiké Hernández popped up a bunt attempt and Mookie Betts grounded out before Seager blooped one into shallow left-center that dropped, bringing in Taylor with the go-ahead run.
Justin Turner followed Seager with his fourth hit of the night, a single that pushed Seager to third, but Max Muncy grounded out against John Curtiss to end the half-inning.