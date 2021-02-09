PARIS — A 116-year-old French nun who is believed to be the world’s second-oldest person has survived COVID-19 and is looking forward to celebrating her 117th birthday on Thursday.
The Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, lists Frenchwoman Lucile Randon — Sister André’s birth name — as the second-oldest known living person in the world.
French media report that Sister André tested positive for the virus in mid-January in the southern French city of Toulon. But just three weeks later, the nun is considered recovered.
Sister André, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, did not even worry when she received her diagnosis.
In January, 81 of the 88 residents tested positive for the virus, and about 10 of them died, according to Var-Matin.