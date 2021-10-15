Worthy the new Texas
challenge for No. 12 Ok. State
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas receiver Xavier Worthy had just lost a fumble that cost Texas a lead late in the game against Oklahoma and Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was stalking him on the sideline.
The mistake was worth a scolding, and a harsh one at that. Sarkisian greeted his freshman with this instead: “Give me a smile, man, you’ll be all right. We’re going to come back to you and give you a chance to make that up.”
Worthy did his part, catching two long passes and a touchdown on the next drive that tied the score again. Texas didn’t win, but Sarkisian’s words in the moment to lift up his freshman rather than bash him for a critical mistake, shows Sarkisian’s approach to the game and just how important Worthy has become for the Texas offense.
Heading into Saturday’s matchup with No. 12 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 Big 12), Worthy leads all Power Five conference freshman with six touchdown catches, 85.7 yards per game and 21.4 yards per reception.
Worthy, who signed with Texas (4-2, 2-1) out of Fresno, California, said Sarkisian has that sort of easy demeanor with his team in his first season in Austin.
“He does that all the time, he comes at you and smiles,” Worthy said. “When he told me that, I just knew I was going to come back and make a play.”
Worthy has become quarterback Casey Thompson’s favorite target and deservedly so. He’s shown an ability to not just make tough catches in coverage, but to use the blazing speed in a 6-foot-1, 160-pound frame to be a dynamic playmaker who can fly to the end zone.
His first touchdown against Oklahoma was a short sideline route he turned into a 75-yard score on the game’s first play. His second came in the fourth quarter when he got position on a defensive back and shielded him from the ball for the catch at the goal line.
Plays like that will keep opposing defenses from loading up to stop running back Bijan Robinson, the nation’s third-leading rusher rusher. Oklahoma State comes in allowing just 91 yards per game on the ground.
“This will be the most athletic team we’ve competed against so far,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. “I’d prefer to not get in a shootout with them.
No. 4 Oklahoma takes 14-game win streak into TCU clash
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Lincoln Riley fielded a steady stream of questions about Oklahoma’s quarterback situation before pointing out the detail he considers most important.
The Sooners are winning.
Fourth-ranked Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) takes a nation-leading 14-game win streak into Saturday’s prime-time game against TCU. And while he understands the interest in the fact that Caleb Williams replaced preseason All-American Spencer Rattler and rallied the Sooners to a 55-48 victory against Texas last Saturday, Riley is more concerned with the bottom line.
“The other part of it that we have to remember — I think we’re on a 13- or 14-game win streak right now,” he said. “The sky’s not quite fallen. I think we keep it in perspective. Spencer did not play his best earlier in the game the other day and Caleb came in and did a god job. It wasn’t perfect either, but he did a good job.”
Riley wouldn’t name a starting quarterback ahead of the TCU game, saying he will make his decision based on what he sees during the week. Regardless, the Sooners have five wins this season by seven or fewer points, matching a school record just six games into the season. In victories over West Virginia and Texas, the Sooners scored the winning points on their final snap.
The rally against Texas got TCU coach Gary Patterson’s attention. Oklahoma trailed 28-7 early, and 35-17 before Williams replaced Rattler for good.
“I mean, you’ve got to give them credit, to be honest with you — they were way down and they fought back,” Patterson said. “That’s what champions do. When we’ve won championships, that’s what we’ve done.”
TCU quarterback Max Duggan and running back Zach Evans are questionable with injuries.
No. 21 Texas A&M tries to avoid ‘Bama hangover at Mizzou
Jimbo Fisher opened his weekly news conference going through everything that Texas A&M did well the previous week, when the Aggies stunned then-No. 1 Alabama before a raucous crowd at Kyle Field.
It was a long list.
So it wasn’t surprising that by the end of it, Fisher said simply: “I’m tired of talking about it.”
“It’s over,” Fisher said. “Understand why we had success. Now, these are the things we’ve learned. They’re wasted lessons unless we carry them on to this week. Missouri is a very tough place to play.”
Indeed, the No. 21 Aggies (4-2, 2-1 SEC) have the always-challenging task of hitting the road following a big win when they visit the Tigers on Saturday. And it probably won’t help that kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central, which means a hangover from last week had better not linger into this coming weekend.
“They’re going to be right there, ready for us, waiting to knock us off,” Fisher said. “This is a trap game. You listen to all this stuff all week and you live in the past. That’s over with, man. That’s over with. Yesterday. Today is all Missouri.”
The Tigers (3-3, 0-2) are certainly focused only on the Aggies.
They’ve struggled through the first six weeks of the season, their defense giving up so much yardage in a loss to Tennessee that it prompted a change in Eli Drinkwitz’s line coach. Things were only marginally better last week, though, when Mizzou briefly dipped out of SEC to play North Texas in a game that should have provided a chance to iron out some problems.
The defense scored on a pick-six, but the Tigers still needed a huge game from running back Tyler Badie in a shootout win.
Texas Tech heads back to
Kansas as rebuilds continue
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has plenty of reason to remember the last trip Texas Tech made to Memorial Stadium.
It was the last time the Jayhawks won a Big 12 game.
That was nearly two years ago, when Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold was still running the show at Buffalo and quarterback Jason Bean was under center at North Texas. Matt Wells was in his first season leading the Red Raiders, trying to instill in his program all the things he learned during a successful run at Utah State.
One thing is exactly the same, though, as the two teams prepare to meet again Saturday in Lawrence: Kansas and Texas Tech are still in the midst of massive rebuilding efforts.
“We see guys getting better weekly. We want to keep hitting those benchmarks,” said Leipold, whose Jayhawks (1-4, 0-2 Big 12) were off last week following four straight lopsided defeats. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, where we’ll need to improve, how we line up against other people just physically and continue to do that. It’s an everyday thing in our program.”
The same is true at Texas Tech (4-2, 1-2), which appears to be a bit further ahead in its reconstruction. The Red Raiders at least have a conference win over West Virginia on their resume.
While the next step for Kansas is to pick up a Big 12 win, the next for the Red Raiders is stacking one on top of another. They were blown out by Texas after their 3-0 start, then got run over by TCU after their win over the Mountaineers.
No. 19 BYU, Baylor both 5-1 for B12 preview with reunions
WACO (AP) — There will be a Big 12 preview for BYU and personal reunions among several coaches when the 19th-ranked Cougars play at Baylor two years before they officially join the conference.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda appreciates the longer-term view of becoming league foes and even seeing some old friends, but his more immediate concern about Saturday’s matchup of 5-1 teams is facing a veteran-heavy opponent that had big expectations and is now coming off its first loss.
“Just them entering the conference and their inclusion here coming up is, I think, really good for the conference and it’s going to be a welcome addition,” Aranda said. “But I think in our short-term view right here, it is probably an angry team that’s showing up at McLane (Stadium).”
The Cougars opened the season with three consecutive wins over Pac-12 teams, made the top 10 and were getting discussed as a potential playoff team before slipping up at the midpoint of their regular season. They had four turnovers in a 26-17 loss last weekend to Boise State after only two total turnovers their first five games.
“We’ve been playing really good football, and I think if we use this game as sort of a wakeup call and kind of bring everything back into perspective and start doing what we know we can do, we can finish out a great season,” receiver Gunner Romney said.
“It’s humbling and it’s a good opportunity for us to focus a little bit more,” added BYU coach Kalani Sitake. “That’s going to be the key, learning from the mistakes and making sure that stuff doesn’t happen again.”
Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is in his first year at Baylor after running his attacking, multiple-formation scheme the past three seasons at BYU. The Bears average more than 38 points and 461 total yards per game (227 rushing, 234 passing), with a Big 12-best 7.31 yards per play. Fourth-year junior and first-year starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon has 1,337 yards and 11 TDs passing without an interception.