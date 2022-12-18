Abby Carlton, 8, with Girl Scout Troop 533 lays a wreath at the grave of a veteran during the Wreaths Across America event Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Rosewood Park Cemetery. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Abby Carlton, 8, with Girl Scout Troop 533 lays a wreath at the grave of a veteran during the Wreaths Across America event Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Rosewood Park Cemetery. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
More than 75 volunteers bolstered themselves against chilling temperatures and strong gusts of wind Saturday at Rosewood Park Cemetery to join millions of others in all 50 states as they placed wreaths at veterans' graves.
National Wreaths Across America Day is a nationwide, yearly event held in conjunction with Arlington National Cemetery where balsam fir wreaths are placed at the headstone of veterans as their names are spoken aloud to remember their sacrifice, honor their service and teach the next generation about the value of freedom, according to the Wreaths Across America website.
In 2021, more than 2.4 million veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 3,137 participating locations around the country.
Volunteers warmed themselves with coffee and breakfast sandwiches Saturday morning before attending a short service where Mayor Andy Mack read a proclamation declaring Saturday as “Wreaths Across America Day” in Longview.
As the volunteers fanned out across the cemetery, many wore gloves to protect themselves from the sap weeping from the balsam fir boughs used to make the wreaths.
Erika Rader with Rader Funeral Homes and location coordinator for the event at Rosewood Park said more than 600 veterans are interred at the Longview cemetery, and she was proud that, for the first time, local sponsors made it possible to place a wreath at every veteran’s marker.
The wreaths are purchased through Wreaths Across America for $15 each.
Rader believes it’s an important event for the family members as well as the veterans themselves.
“There are a lot of families that are so proud that their loved one is honored and remembered in such a special ceremony,” she said. "But we also have veterans here whose families no longer live nearby or that have no living relatives, and they’re just as important to recognize and to say their names.”
Stan Wiley, who served 16 years in the U.S. Army before retiring in 1982 at the rank of major, said he was touched by the event he has participated in the past 13 years.
“It’s just so important to recognize their contributions to our freedom. It’s just incredible,” he said. “The beauty of being able to say their names so they will be remembered forever and ever."
Rader said the 2023 event is scheduled for Dec. 16.
