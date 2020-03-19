Editor's note: We have received more information about the wreck. Find our update here.
All lanes of Loop 281 in Longview are blocked after a wreck at Alpine Road, according to the Longview Fire Department.
The department reported the crash at 4:13 p.m., including that it did involved injuries. Officials ask motorists to avoid the area.
Accident with injuries reported at E Loop 281/Alpine Rd. All lanes of the Loop are blocked. Avoid this area if possible.— Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) March 19, 2020