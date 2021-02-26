FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, professional wrestler Bill Goldberg, left, greets Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver. Bill Goldberg punched through the drywall in his garage one day this week -- not as some sort of masochistic training for his next WWE match -- but for repairs on property damage suffered as a result of the deadly Texas storms. The WWE Hall of Famer spent about 12 hours Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 replacing pumps in the wells on the ranch he owns just outside San Antonio, and then it was off to work on a garage and pool house that had been flooded. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)