“Well, it’s been busy.”
That’s manager Alec James’ first response to how business has been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
James says their increase in business echos that seen at the big box stores, “a lot of people had to stay home and we were fortunate enough to stay open, being an essential business, and ended up being a place a lot of people came to get the things they needed to catch up on at-home projects. We’re blessed to be in this business so, yeah, we’ve been busy - busier than normal.”
James theorizes a lot of people saw the lines at the big stores and realized, “minus some of the quantity, we have just as much as the big box stores and your shopping local when you’re shopping here.“
For customer and employee safety, initially the store went to curb-side sales only. “We closed the doors to customers,” said James, “and set up tents outside and that lasted a little over a month.”
Since the Governor began opening things back up James says the store has required customers and staff to wear face masks and they’ve set up a hand sanitizing station at the door and hand sanitizer at the register.
James says it has been difficult keeping the shelves stocked, “anything pertaining to safety from the virus. All the PPE. Masks. Gloves - we’ve sold full painter suits to people wanting to stay as far away from the stuff as possible. Our cleaning aisle is still 20% empty… a lot of our cleaning products we still can’t get, we can’t get Lysol.”
The real surprise, though, has been in the grill department because more people are cooking at home reported James, “grills and fuel for grills, whether it be pellets, charcoal or gas; we have sold a record number of grills this year - it’s been something else.”
James says in 2001, his parents Randy and Beth James bought the Hardin True Value Hardware store from Bob Hardin who started the business over 40 years ago and have since become Hardin Ace Hardware.