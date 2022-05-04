TORONTO (AP) — Jordan Romano stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning, making Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s tiebreaking single stand up as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 2-1 Wednesday night to end New York’s winning streak at 11.
Matt Chapman homered and Yusei Kikuchi (1-1) allowed a run over a season-high six innings for Toronto, which narrowly held on. Kikuchi walked one and struck out a season-high seven.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a one-out single off Romano in the ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Tim Locastro, who advanced to second on Josh Donaldson’s hit. Aaron Hicks struck out and Joey Gallo walked to load the bases for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who grounded out to end it.
Romano leads the majors with 12 saves in 13 tries. Toronto avoided being swept in the three-game series.
New York’s 11-game run was its longest since a 13-game streak from Aug. 14 to 27, 2021.
Bo Bichette hit a two-out double in the third and Guerrero broke the deadlock with his single.
Cortes (1-1) allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. He walked four and struck out three.
D-backs 8, Marlins 7
MIAMI (AP) — Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Arizona beat Miami after left-hander Madison Bumgarner was ejected.
Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first, and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the pitcher gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for a foreign-substance check by first base umpire Dan Bellino.
Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.
Bellino told a pool reporter that Bumgarner was ejected for directing profanity at an umpire. Video of the foreign-substance check showed Bellino staring at Bumgarner while he repeatedly patted his hand, but Bellino said he didn’t think that was a factor in the ejection.
Daulton Varsho also homered for the Diamondbacks, who completed a three-game series sweep. Keynan Middleton (1-1) got the win, and Ian Kennedy earned his third save.
Jesús Aguilar had three hits for Miami, which dropped its fourth straight game. Anthony Bender (0-3) got the loss.
Orioles 9, Twins 4
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Ramón Urías each hit a two-run homer during Baltimore’s six-run third inning for a win over Minnesota.
The first-place Twins lost for the just the second time in 13 games. Dylan Bundy (3-2) allowed nine runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings against his former team. Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota.
Kyle Bradish gave up four runs and six hits in four innings, but the Baltimore bullpen was solid the rest of the way. Cionel Pérez (1-0) went two innings to earn the win.
Trey Mancini had three infield singles for the Orioles.
Braves 9, Mets 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta’s seven-run sixth inning.
Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuña Jr. added RBI singles in Atlanta’s biggest inning of the season. Travis d’Arnaud walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Olson capped the outburst with a run-scoring groundout.
Atlanta’s Ian Anderson (3-1), who grew up about three hours north of Citi Field in Clifton Park, pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball.
Luis Guillorme homered in the ninth for New York, which had won three of four.
Mets right-hander Tylor Megill (4-1) was charged with three runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first start since he combined with four relievers on a no-hitter Friday night against Philadelphia.
Padres 5, Guardians 4, Game 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — San Diego’s Mike Clevinger had an impressive first start since undergoing elbow surgery in 2020, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the first game of a doubleheader.
Machado connected in the third inning off Zach Plesac (1-3), and Austin Nola delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth as the Padres won for the sixth time in seven games — all on the road.
Steven Wilson (3-0) got the win despite walking two in the fifth, and Taylor Rodgers pitched the ninth for his 10th save.
It was a solid return for Clevinger, who had Tommy John surgery not long after pitching in Game 1 of the NLDS two years ago. Facing his former team and Plesac, one of his closest friends, the right-hander allowed three runs and four hits.
Guardians 6, Padres 5, Game 2
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Steven Kwan’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave Cleveland the split in the doubleheader’s nightcap against San Diego.
Cleveland trailed 5-2 in the eighth inning before tying it on consecutive RBIs singles by Andrés Giménez, Austin Hedges and pinch-hitter Josh Naylor.
In the 10th, Kwan bounced a single off Dinelson Lamet (0-1) through the right side to score Owen Miller from second and give Cleveland its first walk-off win in 2022.
Nick Sandlin (2-1) picked up the win in Game 2, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the 10th with an inning-ending double play.
Eric Hosmer had two RBIs in Game 2 for the Padres, who went 6-2 on their road trip to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Cleveland.
Cardinals 10, Royals 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings for St. Louis, and Nolan Arenado hit a three-run shot and finished with five RBIs.
Wainwright (3-3) allowed just a one-out single to Michael Taylor in the third against the weak-hitting Royals, whose only other baserunners against the 40-year-old right-hander came on a fielder’s choice, an error and a walk.
Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer for St. Louis and finished with three RBIs, one of them coming against struggling Royals starter Kris Bubic (0-3), who retired just one batter before he was pulled after 24 pitches.
The final scheduled game between the cross-state rivals this year was moved from a night game to the afternoon because of the threat of rain, though sprinkles still fell on the sparse Kauffman Stadium crowd midway through it.
Rays 3, Athletics 0
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Manuel Margot hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, and the Rays blanked the Athletics to complete a three-game sweep.
Margot came up with the bases loaded and two outs against Zach Jackson (0-1) and served an opposite-field single to right, scoring Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena.
Domingo Acevedo balked in another run to make it 3-0.
Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. Andrew Kittredge pitched a perfect ninth to earn his fourth save.
The Athletics finished their homestand 0-6, getting outscored 38-20.
Tigers 3, Pirates 2, Game 1
DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Akil Baddoo scored on third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-out error during Detroit’s three-run fifth inning, and the Tigers edged the Pirates in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Tigers finished with just three hits, but they scored three unearned runs on their way to their second victory in nine games. Alex Lange (1-1) got two outs for the win, and Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his fourth save.
Dillon Peters pitched 3 1/3 innings for Pittsburgh, stretching his season-long scoreless streak to 16 2/3 innings. Bryse Wilson (0-1) struck out six in 3 2/3 innings, but was charged with the loss.
The Pirates lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Pirates 7, Tigers 2, Game 2
DETROIT (AP) — Bryan Reynolds doubled in Pittsburgh’s two-run seventh inning to help the Pirates top Detroit and split the doubleheader.
With the game tied at 2, Tigers reliever Drew Hutchinson (0-2) walked Ben Gemel to start the seventh and Reynolds hit a bloop double to left.
Will Vest replaced Hutchinson and his wild pitch allowed Gemel to score the go-ahead run. He then hit Ke’Bryan Hayes and allowed a sacrifice fly to Daniel Vogelbach.
Gemel added an RBI single in the ninth — his fifth hit of the doubleheader — and Vogelbach made it 7-2 with a two-run homer.
Zach Thompson (1-3) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief. David Bednar pitched the final two innings for his third save.
Tigers starter Alex Faedo, making his major-league debut, allowed two runs on eight hits in five innings.
Angels 10, Red Sox 5, 10 innings
BOSTON (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels scored six runs in the 10th inning, including a two-run homer by Taylor Ward and a three-run shot from Jared Walsh, for a 10-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
All of the runs in the 10th came with two outs for the Angels, who had Max Stassi on second to start the inning. Ward drove in Stassi with a homer off Matt Barnes. Then Mike Trout singled and Shohei Ohtani walked, prompting Boston to put in right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura for Barnes.
Anthony Rendon then singled, scoring Trout before Walsh’s homer.
Boston scored one in the bottom of the 10th — an RBI single from Jackie Bradley Jr. that brought Bobby Dalbec home.
Right-hander Ryan Tepera (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless ninth inning.