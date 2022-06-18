The entrance to Yellowstone National Park, a major tourist attraction, sits closed due to the historic floodwaters on Wednesday in Gardiner, Mont. Created in 1872 as the United States was recovering from the Civil War, Yellowstone was the first of the national parks that have been referred to as America's best idea. Now, the home to soaring geysers and some of the country's most plentiful and diverse wildlife is facing its biggest challenge in decades.