It’s something I hear every time someone moves: “I had a lot more stuff than I thought I did,” or “I didn’t realize I had so many socks/picture frames/remote controls!”About a year ago, I probably made several sympathetic noises, tutting and nodding my head in absent agreement. After all, I had shuttled my life around for four years in back in college. A bed, a laundry bag of clothes, and a car full of boxes. I felt like I had this whole moving thing down, easy.
More recently though, I get it. I really get it. After doing the apartment thing for a while after college, I lucked into a house, mostly for family reasons. And it was my house, with no roommates and a proper mortgage and a little yard and an HOA that took care of the little yard for me. I was ecstatic.
And then I had to move into it, and oh no. I had so. Much. Stuff. How did I get so much stuff? I’d fill up box after box, stacked up to my chest, and the room still wasn’t empty. And it was exhausting.
It was never case of hoping I had enough space for my ‘stuff’. I was going from a 600 square foot, three-and-a-half room apartment to a an entire 2 bed, 2 bath, proper dining room and pantry and laundry room house. There was plenty of room where I was going to, but way too much to pack up where I was coming from. I was about to get crushed to death by the cluster of boxes I was amassing, since I had run out of room to put them on the floor and just started stacking. Most though, I was just really tired of packing up what I thought was everything, and still finding more. I had to make it stop. I had to let some ‘stuff’ go.
The turning point was when I was packing up my closet and found a plastic gold coin that I had picked up…somewhere. And kept for…reasons? Maybe I got it from a Mardi Gras party. Or was it from one of those big party-poppers with the hats and bad jokes in them? I had no idea where it had come from, yet I was about to pack it up anyway. What a waste of box space.
I threw it away. Well, actually, it was plastic, so I recycled it.
Then I went to my dresser, and reached into the back of every drawer, where the least worn clothes huddled, sad and abandoned. For good reason, I remembered as I dug through them. Too small, unmendable hole, one had an outdated internet joke on it. I didn’t pack these either. I started a new box for things I should donate.
In one day, I filled about five boxes of ‘stuff’, things I didn’t use, didn’t like, and didn’t need to bring with me. I learned a little bit about myself too. I had an excess of soft fuzzy blankets, uncomfortable socks, hair bows that my hair is now kept too short for, massive quantities of dried up sharpies, and a small horde of broken dog toys that were chewed to death (by my dog, not me, to be clear).
Now, I am still by no means a minimalist. A glance into any room of my house can prove that. I still have a lot of artwork on my walls and tchotchkes on my shelves. But that was five boxes of ‘stuff’ I didn’t have to haul through Longview, and unpack, and find a place for. So much ‘stuff’ I didn’t realize I had.
I’m a little more careful now, about what I bring into my house, lest it become more ‘stuff’ that slowly creeps up and tries to fill my house. How much ‘stuff’ do you think you have? I bet you have more than you think, too.